TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million.

NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC opened at $0.29 on Thursday. TransEnterix has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $33.22.

In related news, Director Andrea Biffi purchased 151,219 shares of TransEnterix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $187,511.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 199,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,675.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

Earnings History for TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

