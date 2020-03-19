Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 27,739 Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 650.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 280.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,747 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,805,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,789,321.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUBY traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.20. 668,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 9.83 and a quick ratio of 9.83. Rubius Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.98. The company has a market cap of $301.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics Inc will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RUBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rubius Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.18.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

