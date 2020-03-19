Trexquant Investment LP Has $256,000 Stake in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hub Group by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 13,231 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,589,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hub Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $2.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.51. 434,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,386. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.50. Hub Group Inc has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $60.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $900.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.88 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hub Group Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.