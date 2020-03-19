Trexquant Investment LP Has $259,000 Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,181 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJO LP acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 187,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 115,004 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

GFI traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 14,661,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,789,777. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of -0.62.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0668 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

GFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.44.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

