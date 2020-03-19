Trexquant Investment LP Has $269,000 Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in First Merchants by 320.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in First Merchants in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Merchants in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

FRME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Merchants from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of First Merchants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,624. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. First Merchants Co. has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $42.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.02.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.20 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 10.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

In other news, Director Michael C. Marhenke purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Also, CFO Mark K. Hardwick purchased 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.68 per share, for a total transaction of $144,712.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,437 shares of company stock worth $622,697 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

