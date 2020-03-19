Trexquant Investment LP Invests $248,000 in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.05% of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 45.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 34.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 944,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after buying an additional 119,655 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,128,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,923,000 after buying an additional 259,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

PFLT traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 658,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,992. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.78. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $13.42.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.15 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 97.44%.

In related news, insider Arthur H. Penn acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $80,710.00. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFLT shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

