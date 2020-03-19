Trexquant Investment LP Invests $257,000 in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 27,961 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 329.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 37,928 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 443,932 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 23,182.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 497,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after purchasing an additional 495,414 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SUPN traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.64. The company had a trading volume of 800,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,070. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $100.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SUPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

