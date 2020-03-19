Trexquant Investment LP Invests $259,000 in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,381 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Model N by 52.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 20,389 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,909,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Model N alerts:

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 7,788 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $257,237.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,506,990.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Barter sold 2,377 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $78,512.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,134,149.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock worth $355,073 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MODN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Model N from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NYSE:MODN traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.50. 505,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,769. The company has a market capitalization of $634.02 million, a P/E ratio of -33.02 and a beta of 0.54. Model N Inc has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $35.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.34.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.26 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.