Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $255,000 Investment in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tennant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Tennant by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tennant by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tennant during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Tennant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TNC traded down $5.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.41. 146,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,206. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Tennant has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $87.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.80 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

In other news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $997,644.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,050,861.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TNC. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Tennant in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Tennant in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

