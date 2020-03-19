Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $615,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,585,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 23,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,638,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $22.50. 881,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,667. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.38. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $35.66.

