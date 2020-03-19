Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,236 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSD. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total value of $225,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total transaction of $86,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,166.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,898 shares of company stock worth $410,881. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SSD traded up $7.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.94. 406,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,109. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.74. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.80 and a twelve month high of $88.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Simpson Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Read More: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.