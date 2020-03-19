Trexquant Investment LP Sells 8,326 Shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,326 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Tenable were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $733,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Tenable by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 27,593 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $3,797,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenable currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of Tenable stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.18. 738,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,994. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.67. Tenable Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 71.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $163,409.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,563.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ping Li sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $974,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,076 in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

