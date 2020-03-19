TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Receives $42.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,384,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,502,000 after buying an additional 246,895 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,715,000 after buying an additional 121,737 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,546,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,924,000 after buying an additional 76,897 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 133,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,063,000 after buying an additional 45,462 shares during the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCBK traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.38. 185,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,869. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.16. The firm has a market cap of $875.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $41.42.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

