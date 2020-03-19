Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 6.64 ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) by GBX (0.26) ($0.00), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:BBOX traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 87.20 ($1.15). The company had a trading volume of 7,827,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 134.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 143.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.41. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 162.60 ($2.14). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a GBX 1.71 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is 0.51%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBOX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.91) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tritax Big Box REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 149.67 ($1.97).

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

