Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) Position Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,311,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 105,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $33,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGI. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Triumph Group by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Triumph Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Triumph Group by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 143,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000.

TGI traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.55. 1,857,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,129. The stock has a market cap of $209.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.65. Triumph Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.00.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.43%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGI. ValuEngine downgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

