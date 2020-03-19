Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TPTX stock opened at $32.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a current ratio of 36.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.52. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $67.54.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPTX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.11.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total transaction of $1,219,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,301,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,781,564.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 150,500 shares of company stock worth $8,354,445 in the last 90 days.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

