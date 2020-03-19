Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,404 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.00. 85,764,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,828,594. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $115.52 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1,067.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.76.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.26.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.