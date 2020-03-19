Unit (NYSE:UNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Unit (NYSE:UNT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unit had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 82.10%. The company had revenue of $164.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.24 million.

Shares of UNT opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.36. Unit has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39.

Get Unit alerts:

UNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.