Viad (NYSE:VVI) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Viad (NYSE:VVI) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.59–0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $290-308 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $354.4 million.

VVI opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.94. Viad has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $72.27.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Viad had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $321.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Viad will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Viad’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Viad from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viad from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Viad from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

In other news, insider David W. Barry bought 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,112.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,836.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew B. Benett bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $59,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,145.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,130 shares of company stock valued at $188,137. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.