Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Receives $44.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

VICR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Vicor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Vicor in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of VICR traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.39. The company had a trading volume of 345,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,133. Vicor has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $57.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average is $41.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.03 million. Vicor had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vicor will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,920,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Vicor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 253,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,550,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vicor by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,829,000 after buying an additional 20,989 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 205,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,602,000 after buying an additional 28,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

