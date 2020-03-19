Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2020

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 396.90% and a negative return on equity of 101.97%.

NASDAQ:VUZI opened at $0.98 on Thursday. Vuzix has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.93.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Thursday.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Earnings History for Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit