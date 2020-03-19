Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Issues Earnings Results

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 396.90% and a negative return on equity of 101.97%.

NASDAQ:VUZI opened at $0.98 on Thursday. Vuzix has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.93.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Thursday.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

