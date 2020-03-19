Wild Beast Block Trading Down 67.9% Over Last 7 Days (WBB)

Wild Beast Block (CURRENCY:WBB) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, Wild Beast Block has traded down 67.9% against the dollar. One Wild Beast Block coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wild Beast Block has a market cap of $1,197.26 and $2.00 worth of Wild Beast Block was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00635996 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015898 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007955 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Wild Beast Block Coin Profile

WBB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2015. Wild Beast Block’s total supply is 181,919 coins. Wild Beast Block’s official Twitter account is @WildBeastBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wild Beast Block’s official website is wbbos.com

Buying and Selling Wild Beast Block

Wild Beast Block can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wild Beast Block directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wild Beast Block should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wild Beast Block using one of the exchanges listed above.

