XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 million.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.35 million and a P/E ratio of 18.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. XPEL has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $18.05.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of XPEL from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

