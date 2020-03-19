YY (NASDAQ:YY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2020

YY (NASDAQ:YY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. YY had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.2% on a year-over-year basis. YY updated its Q1 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.

YY stock opened at $42.60 on Thursday. YY has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $88.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average of $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YY. BidaskClub lowered YY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of YY in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. YY currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.62.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

Earnings History for YY (NASDAQ:YY)

Comments


