YY (NASDAQ:YY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

YY (NASDAQ:YY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. YY had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.2% on a year-over-year basis. YY updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

YY stock opened at $42.60 on Thursday. YY has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $88.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average of $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.43.

Get YY alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YY. BidaskClub lowered YY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of YY in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. YY currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.62.

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for YY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.