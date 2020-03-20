1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.89 EPS

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.89), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $77.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. 1life Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. 1life Healthcare updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $18.44 on Friday. 1life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 1life Healthcare from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

