1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.89), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $77.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. 1life Healthcare updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

1life Healthcare stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.80. 16,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,132. 1life Healthcare has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $28.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of -6.34.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on 1life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on 1life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on 1life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on 1life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

