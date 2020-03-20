791 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Bought by Partner Investment Management L.P.

Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 791 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.7% of Partner Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 122,884 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,558,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 178.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,474,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $8,737,150. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.55.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $13.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,361,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,746,597. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $200.19 and a 1-year high of $306.71. The company has a market capitalization of $205.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

