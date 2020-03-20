86,022 Shares in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Purchased by Wedgewood Partners Inc.

Wedgewood Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 86,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,486,000. S&P Global makes up approximately 2.2% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on S&P Global from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.50.

S&P Global stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.79. 3,558,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,059. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.65. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

