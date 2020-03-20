Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Lessened by Trustco Bank Corp N Y

Trustco Bank Corp N Y lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,818 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 3.1% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,718,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 185,232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,918,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,796.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $6.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.00. 15,118,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,436,966. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $67.95 and a 12-month high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $131.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of research firms have commented on ABT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.13.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

