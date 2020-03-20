Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Wedgewood Partners Inc.

Wedgewood Partners Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,972,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,050.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,903,000. Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total value of $74,280.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $42.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,072.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,600,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,591. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,386.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,323.96. The stock has a market cap of $753.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 53.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,340.00 target price (down from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,581.81.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

