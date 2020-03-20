Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Cut by White Elm Capital LLC

White Elm Capital LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 64.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,402 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.5% of White Elm Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. White Elm Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,480.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,322.48.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $34.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,846.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,805,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,398,435. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The stock has a market cap of $919.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.23, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,977.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,840.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

