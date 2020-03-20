Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Holdings Trimmed by Partner Fund Management L.P.

Partner Fund Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,070,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,200,920 shares during the quarter. Arena Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 2.3% of Partner Fund Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Partner Fund Management L.P. owned approximately 2.14% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $48,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 84,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kevin Robert Lind sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,480. Company insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,374. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day moving average is $47.58. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 16.90 and a quick ratio of 16.90. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $64.48.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 49.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

