Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect that Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) will report ($0.59) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.70). Arvinas posted earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($1.93). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($2.00). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 163.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARVN shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

NASDAQ ARVN traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $39.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,545. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 2.44. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $54.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $510,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,883,457.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

