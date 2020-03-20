Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Oracle Investment Management Inc.

Oracle Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Biogen accounts for approximately 0.3% of Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 279.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,223,000 after acquiring an additional 633,249 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,569,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,356,028,000 after buying an additional 348,700 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 272.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 400,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,864,000 after buying an additional 292,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Biogen by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,117,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,268,000 after buying an additional 225,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Biogen by 47.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,773,000 after buying an additional 222,250 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Biogen from to in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Biogen from $261.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.36.

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $9.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $278.77. 2,706,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,386. The company has a 50 day moving average of $314.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The firm has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.99 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 32.62 EPS for the current year.

Biogen declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

