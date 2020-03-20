Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Lessened by Wedgewood Partners Inc.

Wedgewood Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Booking comprises 6.4% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $67,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective (down from $2,250.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,955.77.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $14.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,177.43. 1,146,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,583. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,750.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,927.23. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,150.00 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.11 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $22.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 89.28 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

