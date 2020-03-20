Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by SRB Corp

SRB Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,288,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,993 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 7.3% of SRB Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SRB Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $89,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $1,102,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,449.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 142,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,944,000 after buying an additional 133,299 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $426,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,281,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,066,365,000 after buying an additional 650,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 188,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,120,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Cfra lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

XOM stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.74. 75,906,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,977,555. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.23 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The company has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.83 and its 200-day moving average is $65.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

