Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.6% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

XOM stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.74. The company had a trading volume of 76,509,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,977,719. The stock has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.83 and a 200-day moving average of $65.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.23 and a one year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

