Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ (GLMD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GLMD. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.19.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.58. 294,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,335. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 22.78 and a current ratio of 11.02. The firm has a market cap of $73.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.66. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $9.37.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 132.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 293.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 48,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 90,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.57% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

