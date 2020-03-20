Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Senator Investment Group LP

Senator Investment Group LP reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 3.1% of Senator Investment Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Senator Investment Group LP owned approximately 0.14% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $114,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded down $11.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.41. 7,556,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,129,460. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.18.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

