Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Increased by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. increased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.4% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Home Depot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.19.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $8.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.15. The company had a trading volume of 12,596,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.68 and its 200-day moving average is $227.17.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.