Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $9.60 EPS

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 222.50 ($2.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 212.90 ($2.80) by GBX 9.60 ($0.13), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Judges Scientific stock traded up GBX 147 ($1.93) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,972 ($52.25). 9,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,223. Judges Scientific has a 12-month low of GBX 2,050 ($26.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,060 ($79.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $247.27 million and a P/E ratio of 23.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,101.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,759.92.

Get Judges Scientific alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Judges Scientific’s payout ratio is 0.25%.

In other news, insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,975 ($65.44), for a total transaction of £945,250 ($1,243,422.78).

Separately, Liberum Capital lowered their target price on Judges Scientific from GBX 5,400 ($71.03) to GBX 4,450 ($58.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

About Judges Scientific

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences Group and Vacuum Group. It offers equipment for engineering education and research used at universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems, primarily for the food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.