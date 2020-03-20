Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Trustco Bank Corp N Y

Trustco Bank Corp N Y lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,903 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,275,416,000 after buying an additional 692,117 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $201,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,007,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $195,630,000 after acquiring an additional 335,441 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,320 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $160,802,000 after purchasing an additional 161,512 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 805,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $156,313,000 after purchasing an additional 28,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $236,825.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,010.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $12.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,712,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,007. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $119.29 and a one year high of $219.88. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $237.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.85.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

