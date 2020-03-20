Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Partner Fund Management L.P.

Partner Fund Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,960 shares during the period. Novartis comprises approximately 1.9% of Partner Fund Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Partner Fund Management L.P.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $40,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter worth $659,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter worth $180,000. Old Port Advisors increased its position in Novartis by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Novartis by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.34.

Shares of NVS traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.42. 3,552,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,775,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.31.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 23.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $3.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

