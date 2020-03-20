Partner Fund Management L.P. Acquires 180,893 Shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Partner Fund Management L.P. grew its position in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 577,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,893 shares during the period. Nevro makes up approximately 3.2% of Partner Fund Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Partner Fund Management L.P.’s holdings in Nevro were worth $67,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Nevro by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $2,128,108.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Nevro from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nevro from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

NVRO traded down $9.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.62. 1,065,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,229. Nevro Corp has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $148.05. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.02.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.18. Nevro had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.96%. The business had revenue of $114.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.83 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nevro Corp will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

