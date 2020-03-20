Partner Fund Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 165,665 ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 165,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $30,999,000. ICU Medical comprises approximately 1.5% of Partner Fund Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $7,187,000. Nitorum Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 457,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.13, for a total value of $452,957.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,017.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $49,330.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

ICUI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp upgraded ICU Medical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.33.

ICUI stock traded down $5.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.90. 327,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 0.76. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $148.89 and a 52 week high of $259.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.10.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.31. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. ICU Medical’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 6 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

