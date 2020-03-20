Partner Fund Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 166,239 AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 166,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,719,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.82. The stock had a trading volume of 18,889,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,765,744. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $97.86. The firm has a market cap of $105.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.00 and a 200 day moving average of $83.04.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.83.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

