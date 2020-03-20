Partner Fund Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII)

Partner Fund Management L.P. decreased its position in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 190,356 shares during the period. Partner Fund Management L.P. owned about 0.78% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $13,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 105.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,755 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 41,519 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 20.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 215,833 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 36,906 shares during the period. Partner Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 16.6% in the third quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 106,720 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 40,379 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSII traded down $4.01 on Friday, reaching $30.00. 426,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,550. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -142.85 and a beta of 1.76. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

