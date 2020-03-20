Partner Fund Management L.P. Has $10.31 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Partner Fund Management L.P. trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 81.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,398 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 287,024 shares during the period. Partner Fund Management L.P.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $734,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in salesforce.com by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.35. The stock had a trading volume of 12,447,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,920,029. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.35 billion, a PE ratio of 696.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $109,086.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,130,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,402,765.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 394,211 shares of company stock worth $68,783,016. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.03.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

