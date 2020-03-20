Partner Fund Management L.P. Has $116.42 Million Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Partner Fund Management L.P. trimmed its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,076,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 370,170 shares during the period. Alexion Pharmaceuticals comprises 5.5% of Partner Fund Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Partner Fund Management L.P. owned approximately 0.49% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $116,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALXN stock traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.35. 2,852,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,600. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $141.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.61.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “positive” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.55.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 418,621 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,536,232.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

