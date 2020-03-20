Partner Fund Management L.P. Has $53.82 Million Stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Partner Fund Management L.P. decreased its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,050 shares during the quarter. Allergan makes up about 2.6% of Partner Fund Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Partner Fund Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Allergan worth $53,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allergan during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Allergan during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allergan during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allergan alerts:

NYSE AGN traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.88. 5,986,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,593,077. Allergan plc has a fifty-two week low of $114.27 and a fifty-two week high of $202.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.44.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 17.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.29.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.